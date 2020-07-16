Latest Ireland weather forecast for Friday and the weekend from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for Friday and weekend from Met Eireann is for the weather to become drier and more settled over the weekend after some rain in parts of the country during Friday and Friday night.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Friday from Met Eireann is for rain and drizzle in the west and north will to extend southeastwards over the country, although it will hold largely dry in the southeast until late in the day. Brighter, clearer conditions will develop in the northwest during the afternoon. Top temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees generally, but warmer in east Munster and central and south Leinster with highs of 19 to 22 degrees. Winds will be moderate and southwesterly in direction but fresher on southern coasts.

Patchy rain and drizzle will continue to extend southeastwards to south Leinster and Munster on Friday night. Elsewhere it will become fresher with a mix of cloud and occasional clear breaks developing. Minimum temperatures of 9 to 14 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly or variable breezes.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Saturday from Met Eireann is for rain to clear the southeast early with a mix of cloud and sunny spells following from the west. Some occasional light rain or drizzle will however develop along the Atlantic coast throughout the day. Maximum temperatures of 15 to 20 degrees in light to moderate west to northwest winds.

Mostly clear and dry on Saturday nightwith minimum temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees in light west to northwest breezes.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Sunday from Met Eireann is for the weather to be mostly dry with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. Maximum temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees in light to moderate northwest or variable winds. Sunday night: Mostly clear and dry with minimum temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in light northwesterly or variable breezes.

Becoming mostly cloudy on Monday with patchy rain and drizzle developing along northern and eastern coasts. Maximum temperatures of 14 to 19 degrees in light to moderate northwesterly breezes.