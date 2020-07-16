Multi-national company makes number of people redundant at Tullamore plant

A multi-national company based in Tullamore has made a number of people redundant from its plant at the Sragh Industrial Estate.

It's understood that 15 of the workforce at medical supplies company, Cardinal Health were told last week of the decision to cut their jobs.

A statement from a spokesperson for the company said, ''We continually adapt our business to meet the changing needs of our industry. Unfortunately, in this instance, we had to make the difficult decision to reduce a limited number of employees in our Tullamore facility. We have met with the impacted employees, and have provided severance and outplacement services to support them through this transition.''

Cardinal Health was opened in 1982 by Sherwood Medical before it was acquired by Tyco Healthcare. In 2007 the company became known as Covidien which was then acquired by Medtronic in 2015. Medtronic sold it to rival Cardinal Health in 2017 at that time it employed 350 staff.

Cardinal Health sell medical equipment including needles, medical instruments and catheters, filters and stents.