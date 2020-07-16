The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days from Met Eireann is for the weather to become drier and more settled over the weekend, and for the early days of next week, however, it will feel fresher in a predominantly northwesterly airflow.

The weather forecast for Thursday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for it to be generally cloudy and misty in the morning with patches of drizzle and fog in Atlantic coastal counties. Remaining cloudy along the Atlantic seaboard with patchy drizzle but dry elsewhere with sunny spells developing, especially in the south and east. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees in Ulster and Connacht and 18 to 22 degrees in Leinster and Munster in moderate westerly breezes.

Thursday night will be humid and mostly cloudy with mist and fog developing. Patchy light rain and drizzle in the north and northwest will become more persistent and heavier towards morning but remaining dry elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly breezes.

The weather forecast for Friday for Ireland from Met Eireann says that rain in the northwest will gradually extend southeastwards during the day, holding dry in the southeast till evening with some hazy sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees generally but warmer in east Munster and Leinster with 18 to 22 degrees. Winds will be moderate and southwesterly in direction but fresher on southern coasts.

Patchy rain and drizzle will continue to extend southeastwards to south Leinster and Munster on Friday night. Elsewhere it will become fresher with a mix of cloud and occasional clear breaks developing. Minimum temperatures of 9 to 14 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly or variable breezes.

The weather forecast for Saturday for Ireland from Met Eireann says that rain will clear the southeast early with a mix of cloud and sunny spells following from the west. Some occasional light rain or drizzle will however develop along the Atlantic coast throughout the day. Maximum temperatures of 15 to 20 degrees in light to moderate west to northwest winds.

Mostly clear and dry on Saturday night with minimum temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees in light west to northwest breezes.

The weather forecast for Sunday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for the weather to be mostly dry with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. Maximum temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees in light to moderate northwest or variable winds. Sunday night: Mostly clear and dry with minimum temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in light northwesterly or variable breezes.

Becoming mostly cloudy with patchy rain and drizzle developing along northern and eastern coasts on Monday. Maximum temperatures of 14 to 19 degrees in light to moderate northwesterly breezes.

According to Met Eireann, it will remain settled and will get gradually warmer through the middle of next week.