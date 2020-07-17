PROPERTY WATCH: Five bedroom house in Offaly for sale for remarkably low price

While it may be in need of refurbishment, this large five bedroom house in Offaly is up for sale for a remarkably low price.

The house at 8 Heather Grove , Clara is on the market with a price tag of just €65,000.

As well as five bedrooms, it three bathrooms, office, TV room and large kitchen-dining area

It is situated on a quiet street location in a residential neighbourhood close to all local amenities.

The descriptions says it is in need of refurbishment but is otherwise in 'good condition'.

See more pictures below from inside the house.