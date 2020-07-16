Gardai issue renewed appeal for information on burglary in Offaly

Gardai are renewing an appeal for information regarding a burglary that occurred in the county last week.

The incident occurred at Hushabye Farm Alpacas, Moneyquid, Killeigh the morning of Wednesday, July 8 between 9am and 10.45am.

A substantial amount of property was stolen including a Rad Rhino electric bike and a trailer with with a large amount of garden tools including a ride on lawnmower. Some of the items are pictured below.

The trailer has the wording Hushabye Farm Alpacas written on it. Any information to Portlaoise Garda Station 0578674100 or your local station