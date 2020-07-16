Shane Lowry in marquee group for opening rounds of The Memorial Tournament

Shane Lowry is in a marquee group for the opening rounds of The Memorial Tournament on the PGA Tour.

The Open Champion will play alongside Phil Mickelson and Justin Rose for the opening two rounds.

The trio will tee off at in their opening round at 6.06pm Irish time today.

Shane comes into this week's tournament off the back of a 39th place finish at the Workday Charity Open last weekend. He is currently 26th in the Official World Golf Rankings.