COMPETITION: Your chance to WIN a staycation at the beautiful Limerick Strand Hotel

Escape to destination Limerick! The Midland Tribune, Tullamore Tribune and Offaly Express are giving away a stunning overnight stay at the award-winning Limerick Strand Hotel to one of our lucky readers.

Savour award-winning food expertly prepared then served simply & fresh!

Enjoy dinner in The Terrace Bar & Restaurant with Award-Winning Dining and specially prepared menus from Award-Winning Executive Chef, Tom Flavin, the winner of Best Chef at the Irish Restaurant Awards.

The Prize Package includes:

- 1 Night Superior Kingsize or Twin Bedroom

- Award-Winning Breakfast

- 3-course Dinner in the AA rosette Terrace Bar & Restaurant*

- Complimentary Access to Energize Leisure with 20m Pool

- Complimentary WIFI

The Hotel Highlights include:

Indoor 20m pool| Fitness centre |Award Winning Dining |Popular Terrace Bar & Restaurant | Stunning River Views | City Centre Location

Enter the competition by liking, sharing and tagging a friend in one of the competition posts on our Facebook page.