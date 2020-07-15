Two suspected cases of Covid-19 reported at Tullamore Hospital

Two suspected cases of Covid-19 were reported at Tullamore Hospital in the latest update from the HSE released at 8pm on Tuesday evening, July 14.

According to the figures contained in the Covid-19 Daily Operations Update for Acute Hospitals, there were two patients with suspected cases of the virus being treated in Tullamore Hospital at that time.

There were no patients with confirmed cases being treated in the hospital.

The data also shows that there were 18 vacant beds in Tullamore Hospital as of 8pm on Tuesday.

Across the country there were 13 patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 158 with suspected cases being treated in hospital. Of the 13 confirmed cases, ten are in Critical Care Units along with six suspected cases in that setting.