Two of the biggest schools in Offaly get go ahead to install prefabs

Two of the biggest schools in Offaly have been given the go ahead to install prefabs on site.

Colaiste Iosagain in Portarlington will erect two temporary accommodation prefabricated buildings along with a new security fence and gates.

Meanwhile St Mary's Secondary School in Edenderry has been given permission to install a single storey prefab for special needs education. It will include one classroom, one multi-sensory room, safe base, two stores, usher assisted WC and two toilets.

Offaly County Council granted permission for both developments.