Innovative new fashion store with many extras set to open in Tullamore next week

An innovative new fashion store offering many extras to customers is getting ready to open in Tullamore next week.

The Mad Market will be located at the junction of Harbour Street and William Street in the centre of the town. The owners say that it will cover 10,000 square feet adding that the addition of signage and fit-out will take place this week.

As well as stocking a wide range of men's, women's and children's clothing, it will also have a barbers and a cafe and outdoor courtyard with many different food and drink vendors.

Among the brands in stock will be Trident Fitness Clothing, WGAS and BLDN.

In a bold prediction, the owners say: "The Mad Market will become the heart of the town & once again make Tullamore a vibrant, cultured leader in the Midlands of Ireland."

With Texas also due to reopen next door on the same street in the coming weeks, these shops should draw some much needed footfall back to the centre of the town.