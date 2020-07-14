Barry Cowen sacked as agriculture minister amid drink-driving scandal

Offaly TD Barry Cowen has been sacked as Agriculture Minister amid a drink-driving scandal.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin comfirmed his departure from the post in the Dail chamber on Tuesday evening. Cowen served just 18 days as a government minister.

Cowen served a drink-driving ban after being found to be over the legal limit and driving on a learner permit on the way home to Offaly from Croke Park in 2016.

Further details emerged in last weekend's Sunday Times suggesting Deputy Cowen turned away and attempted to avoid the Garda checkpoint. He refutes the accuracy of this detail and GSOC is now investigating how the pulse file related to the matter made its way to the media.

“Over the course of the last 10 days he has been the subject of criticism and condemnation for a road traffic offence that took place in 2016,” Martin told the Dail this evening.

“He has been completely clear and unambiguous regarding his drink driving offence. he gave a personal statement to this house on 7 July in which he talked about the stupidity of his actions.

“He accepted what he did was absolutely wrong and he apologised to all members. I accepted that his remorse was genuine and I accepted his apology.

Martin earlier defended Cowen in the Dail after seeing the Garda file and speaking to Barry Cowen. He has now said that the Garda report “raised additional issues."

“When he was first confronted with the allegations, Minister Cowen was completely clear and emphatic about his drink driving offence and understood his need to acknowledge this," the Taoiseach said.

“However, he was equally clear and emphatic that one detail of the allegation he was being presented with was completely untrue. Namely that he sought to evade gardaí at the time.

“We’ve had extensive discussions at this point, last evening and again this morning, when he shared with me the actual garda record under dispute.

The Taoiseach says the additional issues arising from the Garda report require further explanation and clarification.

“I made this view clear to him and gave him space today to consider the matter further. However, he has decided he is not prepared to address this allegation publicly and will not make any further statement or answer any further questions on this issue in this house."

He said this would lead to to government colleagues being expected to address these lingering doubts and questions, something he deems “simply untenable”.

He said it would be damaging to the work of the government.

His replacement in the Department of Agriculture will be announced in due course with the Taoiseach deputising in the brief until then.