Offaly TD blasts the IDA over lack of Midlands employment

Independent TD for Laois-Offaly Carol Nolan has described the level of employment creation within the Midlands by IDA Ireland Supported Companies as "profoundly concerning, especially considering the existing threats to employment that are being created by the Just Transition process and the potential of a no-deal Brexit."

Deputy Nolan was speaking after the IDA published its Annual Report & Accounts for 2019:

“The latest IDA Report highlights very clearly the enormous disparity that exists in terms of job creation within the seven IDA regions," she said

"We can see for example that the IDA supported 4,682 jobs in the Midlands in 2015.

"But this number only increased to 6,209 by the end of 2019. This means that over the course of four years a mere 1,527 jobs were created in the Midlands by IDA supported companies.

"If we contrast that with the Mid-West we can see that in 2015 there was 15,413 IDA supported jobs in that region, but this rose to 20,111 by 2019.

"The same is true for the South-East where the jump was from 12,721 to 15,837 over the same period.

"I repeatedly engaged with the previous Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation on this very issue.

"In fact, last May I was informed by the then Minister that there were just five IDA-facilitated site visits to Offaly in 2018 while Laois hosted ten site visits.

"That number dramatically decreased in 2019, when there was just one IDA visit to Offaly in the first quarter of that year.

"The Midlands needs to become an area of significant and sustained focus for government and the IDA at this time, not least because of the massive impact that the Just Transition process is having within the region.

"I will be raising this and other matters in the Dáil tomorrow afternoon when I have the opportunity of questioning Minister Eamon Ryan directly on what he is doing to support and retain jobs in the Midlands,” concluded Deputy Nolan.