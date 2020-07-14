Offaly builders to carry out €8.5 million works on landmark Dublin hotel

Tullamore-based contractors K&J Townmore Construction have been appointed for the development of a two-storey roof extension at the famous Wynn's Hotel in Dublin.

The work, which is currently on hold according to the CIS database, is valued at €8.5 million and will see the hotel on Lower Abbey Street majorly upgraded.

The work will consist of a new two-storey rooftop extension atop of the existing six-storey hotel in the city centre. This will add 27 bedrooms and terraces.

The job is complex as it includes the removal of all existing roof based plant and the extension of existing lift overrun and chimneys.

Over 800 sq.m of floor area, including terraces, will be added to the structure once the work has been completed.

Planning permission was granted for the job by An Bord Pleanala last year.