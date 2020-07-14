Number of suspected cases of Covid-19 reported at Tullamore Hospital

A number of suspected cases of Covid-19 have been reported at Tullamore Hospital in the latest update from the HSE.

According to the figures contained in the Covid-19 Daily Operations Update for Acute Hospitals, there were four patients with suspected cases of the virus being treated in Tullamore Hospital as of 8pm on Monday. There were no patients with confirmed cases being treated in the hospital.

The data also shows that there were 19 vacant beds in Tullamore Hospital as of 8pm on Monday.

Across the country there were 14 patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 122 with suspected cases being treated in hospital. Of the 14 confirmed cases, ten are in Critical Care Units along with five suspected cases.

One of those patients in being treated in Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.