Residents fear someone will be killed due to 'lunatic speeds' on busy road in Tullamore

Residents fear someone will be killed due to the speed some motorists travel at on a busy road in Tullamore.

The Clara Road is a busy route into the town and concerned residents living in the area have contacted the Offaly Express to express their serious concerns about road safety in the area.

The road is straight from the roundabout at the junction with Collins Lane but there is a turn at the end with a busy pedestrian crossing used to get to Brendan Dolan's shop.

One resident told the Offaly Express that they are regularly overtaken as they observe the speed limit on the road by motorists driving at 'lunatic speeds'.

The resident added, "they go down that road like they are on a racetrack. The noise of some of the cars. It's crazy. And down at the end there is the pedestrian crossing where there are always children crossing. Some day someone is going to go round that corner and someone is getting to get seriously hurt or, God forbid, even killed."

Another person who lives on the road was of the opinion that there needed to be traffic calming or enforcement measures put in place on the road.

"The guards always used to park up about half way up the road and that always slowed the traffic down but you don't see them there any more. There is a perfect spot for the speed van to set up near the top of Maple Grove. If they were there for a few weeks, that would sort it out. If they can't do that, they need to put in speed ramps along the road but definitely at Dolans. The speed they go around that corner with the pedestrian crossing is so dangerous."

The Offaly Express spent time on the road and a number of cars were observed travelling at excessive speeds and saw one car overtaking other vehicles that appeared to be observing the speed limit of 50kph.

