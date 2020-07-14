REVEALED: Staggering number of driving tests did not take place in Offaly in 2019

Figures obtained by the Offaly Express through a Freedom of Information Request to the Road Safety Authority show that a staggering number of driving tests booked in Offaly did not take place in 2019.

The figures show that of 5,250 tests booked in Offaly in 2019, a total of 646, close to one in eight, did not take place. Of that figure, 487 people, almost one in ten, simply did not show up to take a driving test they had booked.

Another 159 were not conducted due to a variety of factors including the car not having insurance, the car not having L Plates, the car not being roadworthy, the candidate not producing a driving license or the car not having a valid NCT Disc.

Figures for the Test Centre in Birr show that of 2,278 driving tests offered in 2019, 195 did not take place as the person due to take the test did not show up with another 79 'non-conducted'.

At the Test Centre in Tullamore, 2,972 driving tests were due to be conducted but 292 people did not show up for their allotted appointment. Another 80 test were 'non-conducted'.

One reason that may explain the high number of no shows is that to obtain a third or subsequent learner permit in Ireland, you do not actually have to sit a driving test.

According to the National Driver License Service, if you are applying for a third or subsequent learner permit you just need to provide confirmation that you have 'applied for a driving test'. There is no requirement to actually have taken the driving test. Alternatively, you can provide confirmation that you have failed a driving test in that category in the last two years.

At present, 1,467 people are awaiting a driving test in Offaly, 620 in Birr and 847 waiting for a driving test in Tullamore.