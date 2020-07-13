'Missed by all' - Offaly GAA club pays tribute after death of former chairman

Offaly footballing kingpins Rhode GAA have paid tribute after one of their greatest patrons passed away.

"It is with deep sadness that we learn today of the passing of our dear friend, patron, and trustee of the club, Joe Kellaghan," the club said.

"Joe continued to serve the club right up to the end in the positions mentioned above aswell as previously serving in several roles including chairman.

"He will truly be missed by all who knew him most especially his loving family.

"May The Green and Gold be forever wrapped round you."