NATIONAL: Man arrested over decapitated body found at Irish house

Gardaí investigating the murder of Francis Dunne, whose body was discovered at a derelict house on Boreenmanna Road, Co. Cork on December 28, 2019, have arrested a man in connection with the investigation.

Mr Dunne's body was found in the house at the time having been decapitated.

The man arrested today is aged in his 50s and is currently detained at Gurranabraher Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Investigations are ongoing.