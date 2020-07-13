Large commercial property in centre of Tullamore going up for auction for considerable price

A large commercial property in the centre of Tullamore is going up for auction at a considerable price.

The auction lot is from number 6 to number 9, Market Square and it going under the hammer with a guide price of €535,000.

The property is arranged over ground, first and part second floors to provide a mixed use building.

Internally the property comprises of five apartments together with two retail units set across two buildings.

It is going under the hammer in an online auction on July 30.