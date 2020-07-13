Broadband update required as Edenderry 'town transformation' plans are outlined

Following the July Edenderry Municipal District meeting, Cllr Noel Cribbin (FG) has called for a representative from Eir to meet with local representatives, in a bid to bring broadband speeds in the town "in line with 21st-century requirements."

Speaking following the meeting, Cllr Cribbin said: "Over the last week I have called into several businesses on the main street, who have kindly provided permission for their WiFi connections to be utilised in order to provide free public WiFi on the Main Street.

"The massive variations in broadband speeds between businesses was shocking. There are instances where businesses had speeds of 70 while other businesses, only a few hundred yards away, had speeds of less than 20. For the free public WiFi project to be successful, a speed of 30+ is required. I am calling on Eir to meet with members of Offaly County Council in order that these anomalies can be addressed.

"This issue not only impacts the roll-out of the free WiFi project but is also having serious consequences for some businesses and services in the town. Poor broadband is causing significant issues at Dr Carroll’s surgery as it is impacting on both phone and internet quality. This is having a knock-on effect on the service being provided to patients. These issues must be addressed in order that the people of Edenderry can avail of necessary standards across all businesses and services," Cllr Cribbin added.

Reporting updates provided at the meeting in relation to the Edenderry Regeneration Project, and updates on projects that are to progress with funding under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme, Cllr. Cribbin said, "I am delighted to be able to say that these projects, which are going to transform our town in a very positive manner are continuing apace."

According to Cllr Cribbin, "consultants, The Paul Hogarth Company, are compiling the final report for the Blundell Masterplan, which is expected to be available at the end of August. Part 8 Planning for the demolition of the former Tesco building in Edenderry went on display on June 23, 2020, and Offaly County Council is doing necessary preparations to go to tender for the demolition of the building."

Meanwhile, updating on projects under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme, Cllr Cribbin said: "The JKL Street Public Realm project is ongoing, and is expected to be completed by the end of August. Offaly County Council is planning to focus on advancing the undergrounding of the overhead lines in Blundell Park from September, with a pathway upgrade and public lighting also planned."

He went on to outline a range of other updates provided at the meeting, welcoming the fact that despite the current economic challenges being experienced across the country, works to facilitate the transformation of Edenderry are progressing.

Amongst the other updates provided at the meeting were:

· The majority of projects on the 2020 Roads Programme have been completed. A number of road reconstruction projects, mainly on Regional Roads, are likely to be completed in September due to the backlog nationally due to the Covid-19 stoppage.

· Upgrades to the footpath at Derrycorris leading to the Edenderry Town FC is scheduled to commence next week.

· Design and contract documents for the Granary Court to Fairgreen link street are nearing completion with the project expected to go to tender in the coming month. It is anticipated that the detailed design and contract documents for the Edenderry Inner Relief will be completed by the end of September, with the approval of further project funding expected to follow.