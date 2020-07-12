the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has given its latest update on Covid-19 confirmed cases and deaths in Ireland.

There have been no new deaths reported to the HPSC today. There has now been a total of 1,746 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday, July 11, the HPSC has been notified of 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,628 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “This virus is still out there. It is still in people. It only needs the smallest window of opportunity to become a major problem once again.

“Please continue to protect yourself and others - watch out for symptoms, wash your hands and wear a face covering where appropriate. If you have any concern about symptoms, do not delay – isolate yourself and contact your GP immediately.”