Ireland weather forecast for the coming week from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week from Met Eireann is for mixed conditions with rain at times until midweek. Becoming drier later in the week but rather cloudy overall.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Monday from Met Eireann is for it to be cloudy and rather misty in places at first with outbreaks of rain and drizzle gradually clearing southeastwards, followed by showers extending from the northwest. Although it is likely to be a mostly cloudy day overall, bright or sunny spells will occur especially later in the day. Highs of 16 to 20 degrees generally, but a degree or two cooler near Connacht and west Ulster coasts. Light to moderate westerly breezes, will veer moderate northwest everywhere by evening and it will turn fresher.

Mainly dry on Monday night with just isolated light showers, variable cloud amounts and clear spells. Lowest temperatures 9 to 11 degrees in mostly light west to northwest breezes.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Tuesday from Met Eireann is for some early bright or sunny spells soon giving way to increasing cloud with patchy rain and drizzle spreading from the Atlantic during the day. The rain may turn persistent through the late afternoon and evening in the west and northwest. Cooler than recent days with maxima of 13 to 17 degrees, coldest in the west and northwest. Light to moderate westerly breezes. Staying mostly cloudy on Tuesday night with patchy light rain and drizzle. Minima around 10 to 12 degrees with some mist patches forming in the light west to northwest breezes.

The weather will be rather cloudy at first on Wednesday with residual patches of light rain and drizzle gradually dying out. Brightening up in the afternoon, with perhaps some limited bright or sunny spells developing, but a good deal of cloud about overall. Top temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees, possibly higher locally in the southwest. Light, occasionally moderate, northwest breezes.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Thursday from Met Eireann is for it to be a mainly dry day with just isolated light showers, chiefly in the west and north. Still rather a lot of cloud about, though some bright or sunny breaks will probably occur. Maxima of 17 to 20 degrees in light westerly breezes.

According to Met Eireann, current indications suggest that there will be mainly dry and settled conditions at first on Friday and next weekend, with temperatures trending near average, perhaps slightly above in parts of the east and southeast. A transition to somewhat cooler conditions looks likely by the end of weekend, though, with some rain at times.