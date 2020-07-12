Speeding motorist towing trailer on motorway arrested for litany of offences

A motorist stopped for a speeding offence on a motorway in the Midlands on Sunday has been arrested after Gardai discovered a long list of offences.

Laois Roads Policing Unit stopped a jeep towing a trailer for a speeding offence on the M7 this morning. The driver produced a dummy licence when stopped.

A quick check on the Mobility App showed the driver to be disqualified from driving . The vehicle was seized and the driver was arrested and charged