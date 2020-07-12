Ireland weather forecast for Sunday from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for Sunday from Met Eireann is for a mixed day with rain likely to affect all areas at some point later in the day.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Sunday from Met Eireann is for it be be dry and bright to start in most areas with hazy sunshine. However thickening cloud from the southwest will bring patchy rain and drizzle to Atlantic coastal counties during the morning. Increasing cloud will extend to all areas through the day with persistent rain for a time in the northwest. Isolated patches of rain or drizzle will extend elsewhere by evening. Highest temperatures of 15 to 20 or 21 degrees in a freshening south to southwest breeze.

The rain will clear eastwards overnight becoming dry for a time before further outbreaks of rain will push into western areas towards dawn. Warmer than recent nights with lows of 11 to 13 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly breezes, fresher along northern and southern coasts.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Monday from Met Eireann is for there to be a cloudy and wet start to the day with rain and drizzle clearing eastwards with sunny spells and widespread showers following. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees but cooler in the northwest and along Atlantic coasts. Winds will be mostly moderate and westerly in direction.