Latest update on Covid-19 confirmed cases and deaths in Ireland
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has given its latest update on Covid-19 confirmed cases and deaths in Ireland.
It has today been informed that two people with COVID-19 has died. There has now been a total of 1,746 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight Friday 10th July, the HPSC has been notified of 23 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,611* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
