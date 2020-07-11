The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has given its latest update on Covid-19 confirmed cases and deaths in Ireland.

It has today been informed that two people with COVID-19 has died. There has now been a total of 1,746 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Friday 10th July, the HPSC has been notified of 23 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,611* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.