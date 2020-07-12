Offaly Garda District gets new superintendent in shake-up

A new Garda Superintendent has been transferred to Birr by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

An Garda Síochána confirmed a number of promotions, allocations and transfers at the ranks of Assistant Commissioner, Chief Superintendent and Superintendent, taking effect between July 2 and July 8.

Included in those is the transfer of Superintendent John Lawless to Birr Garda District.

In the biggest move announced on Wednesday, Assistant Commissioner Anne Marie Cagney was appointed to the Dublin Metropolitan Region.

The following Chief Superintendents are assigned responsibility following promotion:

• Chief Superintendent Raymond McMahon to the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau, Garda Headquarters.

• Chief Superintendent Seamus Boland to the Garda National Immigration Bureau.

• Chief Superintendent Laura Mangan to the Regional Office, Eastern Region at Kilkenny Garda Station.

• Chief Superintendent Alan McGovern to Crime Legal, Garda Headquarters.

• Chief Superintendent Louise Synnott to Human Resource Management, Garda Headquarters.



The following responsibilities are assigned on transfer:

• Chief Superintendent Paul Cleary, to the Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau.



The following additional responsibilities are assigned:

• Chief Superintendent Padraig Dunne will assume additional responsibility for the Kilkenny/Carlow Division, in addition to Waterford Division.



The following Superintendents are assigned responsibility following promotion:

• Superintendent Mary Gaynor to Carrick-on-Shannon District

• Superintendent Eamonn Curley to Leixlip District

• Superintendent Paul Reidy to Blackrock (DMR) District

• Superintendent Declan Dunne to Terenure District

• Superintendent Kieran Ruane to Strategic Transformation Office

• Superintendent Edward Carroll to Kevin Street District

• Superintendent David Butler to Corporate Services, Garda Headquarters

• Superintendent Christopher Grogan to Baltinglass District

• Superintendent Padraic Burke to Ballymote District

• Superintendent Brian Murphy to Crime Legal, Garda Headquarters

• Superintendent Thomas Colsh to Castlerea District



The following responsibilities are assigned on transfer:

• Superintendent James Dalton to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

• Detective Superintendent David Gallagher to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

• Superintendent Michael McNulty to the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

• Superintendent Eugene Lynch to Special Tactics and Operations Command.

• Superintendent Catharina Gunne to Special Tactics and Operations Command.

• Superintendent Patrick O’Callaghan to Tipperary Town Garda District.

• Superintendent John Lawless, to Birr Garda District.

• Superintendent Peter Burke, to Clondalkin Garda District.

• Superintendent Goretti Sheridan, to Sligo Garda District.

• Superintendent Karen Maloney, to Loughrea Community Engagement Functional Area (Operational Policing Model)

• Superintendent Martin Mooney to Raheny District.