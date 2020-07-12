Doors of popular Offaly market to close permanently

A popular market in Offaly is to remain closed on a permanent basis.

St Brendan's Market in Emmet Street in Birr has been a firm favourite of the people of Birr every Friday for almost fifty years.

Sadly, the decision has been taken to not reopen the market after it closed its doors in March due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

St Brendan's Market members met to discuss the reopening of the market, which due to the Covid-19 restrictions was last held on March 20. Reluctantly, the decision was taken to remain close permanently. The members felt that they could not meet the required criteria to keep both themselves and their customers safe.

Speaking to the Tribune this week, the organisers sadly said: “We would very much like to thank our customers, some of whom have been with us for all of our 47 years of Friday markets. We hope we all remain stay safe and well in these difficult times.”