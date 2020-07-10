Man hospitalised as car collides with tractor on busy Offaly road
Stock image.
A man has been brought to hospital after a road crash in Offaly this afternoon.
Gardaí attended a two-vehicle crash between a car and a tractor between Tullamore and Greashill at approximately 3:30pm on Friday afternoon.
Gardaí have confirmed to the Offaly Express that a man in his 40s has been taken to Midlands Regional Hospital but his injuries are described as non-life-threatening.
