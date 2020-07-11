Tullamore woman wished well on retirement after 20 years working with preschool children
Offaly woman wished well on retirement after 20 years working with preschool children
Everyone at Tullamore Community Preschool Ltd has wished Carmel Smyth all the best on her retirement.
She worked with many preschool children for over 20 years.
All the staff and committee wish her health and happiness to enjoy this new chapter in her life.
Carmel is pictured above with the team and below with the banner erected on her final day at the preschool
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on