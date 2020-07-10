Offaly County Council reduces fee for businesses using outdoor furniture

Offaly County Council is reducing the fee associated with outdoor furniture licences for businesses in a bid to help them maintain social distancing.

Town centre businesses using outdoor furniture are required to apply annually for a licence to do so under planning legislation and a fee is involved. The Covid-19 pandemic has given rise to greater use of outdoor street furniture for food consumption outside of food establishments.

"There is significant interest in providing street furniture in all parts of Offaly including smaller villages because of social distancing requirements and a general awareness of the commercial benefits of attracting footfall and creating ambience," the council said.

"In response to this, and as another measure to support businesses through the Covid Recovery, Offaly County Council will discount the 2020 fee associated with this licence for all applications made up to the end of September this year. It is still a requirement to have a licence for outdoor furniture and any queries relating to licence fees already paid or a new licence application should be emailed to planning@offalycoco.ie," they concluded.