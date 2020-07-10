Ireland weather forecast for the coming weekend from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming weekend from Met Eireann is for temperatures to reach into the 20s on both days in places but there will still be rain around at times.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Saturday from Met Eireann is for it to be mainly dry with sunny spells and isolated showers along the north coast. Highest temperatures of 15 to 20 degrees, warmest through Munster and Leinster, in a light westerly breeze.

Dry with clear spells on Saturday night with cloud increasing from the west later in the night. Lows of 7 to 9 degrees with winds mostly light southerly, freshening on the west coast.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Saturday from Met Eireann is for a dry, bright start in the east with sunny spells. Cloud thickening further west will bring patchy rain and drizzle to Atlantic coastal counties during the morning. This light rain will slowly edge eastwards through the day, but likely holding dry in the southeast until after dark. A mild day in the east with tempertuares reaching 20 or 21 degrees in any sunshine, typically 16 to 19 degrees elsewhere. Moderate southwesterly winds, fresh to strong on the west coast.

Rain extending eastwards to all areas Sunday night. Mild with lows of 12 to 14 degrees.

A cloudy, wet start to Monday with rain and drizzle clearing eastwards. Sunny spells and widespread showers following. Highs of 17 to 21 degrees in a moderate southwesterly breeze.