PROPERTY WATCH: Truly unique house in Offaly is now on the market

A truly unique property on the banks of the Grand Canal in Offaly is now on the market.

Canal House is located on the Canal, at Belmont. While there are no photographs available of the inside of the property and the price is only available on application, it is a truly intriguing property.

According to the description, it offers open plan living accommodation throughout and has four bedrooms and one bathroom.

It is a former three-bay three-storey with attic former canal goods shed that was built c.1850 and is now used as a house.

It has a pitched slate roof with cut stone gable coping, cast-iron rainwater goods, random coursed rubble walls with stone quoins and has PVC double glazed windows.

As it is on the backs of the canal it has its own mooring for a boat.

There is also a detached three-bay single-storey goods shed to south-west with replacement corrugated-iron barrel-vaulted roof and random coursed stone walls with stone quoins.