Appeal to find owners of family photos left behind in apartment

An appeal has gone out to find the owners of family photos which date back to the 1970s.

According to RTE Radio's Liveline programme, a woman found the snaps while cleaning out a store room in an apartment in Cork.

The photos, which have been pixelated for publication to comply with GDPR, are contained in photo albums and may be of sentimental value to somebody.

The images show family events such a wedding, a Holy Communion and some holiday memories.

The Liveline listener believes previous tenants of the apartment may have left them behind.

She would love to reunite the photos with their owner.

Email joe@rte.ie if you recognise anyone.