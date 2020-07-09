Gardaí investigating burglary at popular Offaly farm attraction

Gardaí are investigating a burglary that occurred at the popular Hushabye Farm Alpacas attraction in Killeigh, Co Offaly.

The incident happened on Wednesday morning, July 8, between 9am and 10.45am.

A substantial amount of property was stolen including a Rad Rhino electric bike and trailer with a large number of garden tools including a ride-on lawnmower. The items below are the most distinctive.

The trailer has the wording Hushabye Farm Alpacas written on it.