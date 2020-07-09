Gardaí investigating burglary at popular Offaly farm attraction
Gardaí are investigating a burglary that occurred at the popular Hushabye Farm Alpacas attraction in Killeigh, Co Offaly.
The incident happened on Wednesday morning, July 8, between 9am and 10.45am.
A substantial amount of property was stolen including a Rad Rhino electric bike and trailer with a large number of garden tools including a ride-on lawnmower. The items below are the most distinctive.
The trailer has the wording Hushabye Farm Alpacas written on it.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 0578674100 or your local Station.
