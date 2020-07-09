Warning not to microwave library books due to Covid-19

A library has warned readers not to microwave books in an attempt to kill off Covid-19 germs.

Dun Laoghaire Rathdown (DLR) County Library Service said metal tags on pages will burn if exposed to microwave heat.

All libraries quarantine returned books for up to 72 hours so that they are Covid-19 free when they are borrowed by the next reader.



The Library Service said: "No, you shouldn't microwave library books to try and kill Covid-19!

"All returned material is quarantined for 72 hours.

"Items are fitted with a metallic Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tag which can and will burn if microwaved."

Caoithearlach of Dun Laoghaire Rathdown Council, Cllr Una Power said: "I never thought I would tweet the words "don't put library books in the microwave" but here we are!"





