Shane Lowry back in action on PGA Tour today

Offaly Express Reporter

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

Shane Lowry is back in action on the PGA Tour today after missing last weekend's tournament. 

The Offaly golfer tees off at 12.23pm at the Workday Charity Open in Dublin Ohio. He will play alongside Matt Kuchar and Davis Love III. 

Shane made the cut in his last tournament and will be hoping to build on that this week. 