Ireland weather forecast for the coming days from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days is for a mix of cloudy and sunny weather with showers at times.

According to the latest forecast from Met Eireann, it looks like the best of the weather in the coming days will be on Saturday and Sunday with temperatures forecast to reach the 20 degree mark.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Thursday from Met Eireann is for it to be rather cloudy at first for most areas, with patchy rain, drizzle and mist in the south and east gradually clearing in the morning. It will brighten up as the day goes on, with sunny spells developing in most places by evening. Some showers will still occur, however, and a few could be heavy. Top temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees in light to moderate northerly breezes.

Mainly dry overnight on Thursday but with a few showers affecting parts of the west and north, especially later in the night. Minimum temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in moderate northwest winds.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Friday from Met Eireann is for bright spells and scattered showers, the showers mainly affecting western and northern counties. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees, warmest in the south of the country in fresh northwest breezes. Mainly dry overnight with clear spells and rather cold for mid-July with minimum temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees.

According to the latest weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann, it looks set to be a mainly dry day on Saturday with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. A few light showers are possible in parts of the west and north but these will be few and far between. Highest temperatures ranging between 16 and 20 degrees in moderate west or southwest breezes. It'll be generally dry overnight but becoming cloudier and breezier in the west and north with the chance of some patchy rain in coastal areas later. Minimum temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees.

According to the latest weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann, current indications suggest it will be mainly dry across the east and south on Sunday with sunny spells and maximum temperatures of 19 to 21 degrees. However, parts of the west and north will be cloudier with the chance of rain for a time with highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees. Winds will be mostly southerly in direction, fresh along Atlantic coasts but light to moderate elsewhere.