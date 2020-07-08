Tullamore Hospital clear of Covid-19 once again

Tullamore Hospital is once again clear of Covid-19 according to the latest figures from the HSE.

After a number of days where there were no cases of the virus one site, one patient was admitted to the hospital on Monday.

However according to Tuesday's Covid-19 Daily Operations Update for Acute Hospitals, that patient has been discharged leaving the hospital free of confirmed cases as of 8pm on Tuesday. There are also no patients with suspected cases of Covid-19 being treated in the hospital.

In total, just 12 patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19 are hospitalised across the country with nine of those in Critical Care Units.

According to the figures, there are 26 vacant beds in Tullamore Hospital, the third highest number in the country behind the Mater Hospital and Beaumont Hospital.