Concern expressed in Offaly over rising water levels in the Shannon

Independent Laois-Offaly TD, Carol Nolan, has contacted the Office of Public Works in relation to resident concerns over river levels in Shannonharbour.

"I have been contacted by a number of concerned farmers with land along river Shannon about the rising level of the river since Saturday," Deputy Nolan said.

"I have contacted the OPW and the Minister of State about this issue and have asked for urgent intervention to be taken to prevent flooding.

"It is my understanding that the gates of the weir at Meelick have been closed in recent days," she added.

"I have brought this to the OPW and the Minister’s attention and will continue to pursue the matter until it is resolved."