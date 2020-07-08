Under fire Minister Cowen getting on with the day job as drink driving controversy lingers

A trio of Ministers who represent voters in Laois and Offaly, including under fire senior Barry Cowen, sat down 'virtually' with one of the most powerful figures in the European Union this week.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Barry Cowen met via video conference with European Commissioner for Trade Phil Hogan, a former Kilkenny TD, and his Northern Ireland counterpart Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Edwin Poots this Tuesday.

The discussions took place as part of a range of engagements by Minister Cowen. The minister was joined by his colleagues, Ministers of State Senator Pippa Hackett and Martin Heydon.

Minister Cowen and junior minister Hackett are both based in Laois Offaly while Mr Heydon is a TD for South Kildare which includes a population of 12,000 around Portarlington.

The Department of Agriculture said Minister Cowen was glad to have the opportunity today to establish contact with Commissioner Hogan and with Minister Poots.

"Brexit was, of course, a common theme of both discussions. I had a very useful exchange with Commissioner Hogan on the current state of play in the EU-UK negotiations, and took the opportunity to reiterate Ireland’s agri-food and fisheries concerns, including in relation to the potential economic impact post-December 2020, regardless of the outcome of the negotiations.

"Similarly, my conversation with Minister Poots was very constructive, and covered North-South trading arrangements post-Brexit, implementation of the Ireland/Northern Ireland Protocol and the prospects for the wider EU-UK discussions on the future relationship,” said a statement.

A press release said the minister also had a 'useful exchange' with Commissioner Hogan on the wider international trading environment, including on the need to be ready to respond to any market disturbance arising from the EU-Mercosur Free Trade Agreement, as well as to exploit opportunities created by market access developments in other FTAs.

On EU matters more generally, the statement said the minister took the opportunity to reiterate Ireland’s position that the achievement of increased environmental and climate ambition through the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) must be matched by an adequate CAP budget.

“I found today’s discussions extremely productive, and it was also useful to have my colleagues Ministers Hackett and Heydon involved. We intend to continue this process of engagement over the coming days. Today (Wednesday) we will meet with my UK counterpart Secretary of State George Eustice, and on Thursday we will have separate discussions with EU Agriculture Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski and with Irish farming and industry representatives,” he said.