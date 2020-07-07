New case of Covid-19 confirmed at Tullamore Hospital after days with none

One new case of Covid-19 has been confirmed at Tullamore Hospital according to the latest data in the HSE's COVID-19 Daily Operations Update Acute Hospitals.

There had been no patients confirmed as having Covid-19 being treated in the hospital since Thursday last.

The new case was confirmed on Monday and was one of just three new cases recorded across the country's acute hospitals. The patient is not being treated in the Critical Care Unit in the hospital. Across the country, there are 19 patients with Covid-19 being treated in hospital. Ten of those are in Critical Care Units.

There is also one patient with a suspected case of Covid-19 being treated in the hospital.

As of 8pm on Monday, there were 23 vacant beds in Tullamore Hospital.

Three new confirmed cases of Covid-19 were reported in Offaly on Monday evening. The figure of confirmed cases in the county to date now stands at 486.