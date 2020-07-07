Offaly gardai detect car untaxed for years and another travelling at crazy speed

Offaly Roads Policing Unit have seized two cars while out and about enforcing Road Traffic Legislation and carrying out Crime Prevention checkpoints.

The checkpoints were carried out on Sunday night into Monday morning.

Gardai detected one driver travelling at 135kph in a 80kph zone.

A second driver was caught using a vehicle which had no NCT and whose tax expired 5242 days ago, more than 14 years. This vehicle was seized

Fixed charge notices have been issued in both cases.