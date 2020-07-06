Glock handgun seized after gardai stop car in the Midlands

A man has been arrested after a handgun was seized in Laois this afternoon.

As part of an intelligence led operation conducted by Gardaí in Portlaoise attached to the District Detective Unit and District Drugs Unit, a car was stopped on Monday, July 6.

The stop was made on the M7 at Clonkeen, Portlaoise, Co Laois.

Gardaí carried out a search of the car and a Glock 17 handgun with ammunition was found and seized.

The driver of the car, a 39-year-old man was arrested at the scene and taken to Portlaoise Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 30 Offences Against the State Act, 1939/98.

Investigations ongoing.