Tullamore hairdressers 'stepping back' after 38 years in business

A successful Tullamore hairdressers is under new management after the previous team decided to step back and semi-retire after '38 enjoyable and successful years in business'.

Hair Flair in Market Square in Tullamore has been run by Lily and Evelyn for the best part of four decade but they are handing over the business to Lisa O’Connor who they describe as 'one of our professional and dedicated members of staff'.

They wished Lisa every success in her new venture.

In a parting statement, Lily and Evelyn stated:

“We have been a family run business for the past 38 years with great support from our parents Sean and Maidie Leavy. We feel very privileged to be able to say that our mother Maidie worked along side us in the early years of our journey in Hair Flair.

“We would like to thank our staff and all of our wonderful clients for their loyal support throughout all of these years. We both intend to work from home on a smaller scale. We can be contacted on: • 087 - 6232718 Lily • 086 - 8829074 Evelyn

“Once again, we wish to thank all of our loyal customers and wish health and happiness to each one of you.”