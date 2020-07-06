'Return of summer weather' predicted for this weekend and next week

The latest run of weather models again indicates that high pressure will begin to take charge of our weather by Thursday, with perhaps very warm weather developing through next weekend and into next week.

That's according to Ireland Weather Channel forecaster Cathal Nolan.

"This all comes as a result of a change in the jet stream, which of late was centre directly across the country and flowed in a rather horizontal state across the Atlantic," the Offaly man explained.

"However, this flow is expected to become more undulating through the middle of next week as an area of high pressure develops from the west before becoming centred across the country or just to the east of the country through next weekend.

"Given the time of year, it appears as though temperatures could well reach into the low to mid-twenties in places, with light winds and plenty of sunshine expected toward the end of the coming week.

"In the meantime, our weather will remain mixed, with some heavy rain in places on Tuesday, and in the far south of the country of Wednesday. Tomorrow Monday will be a mostly dry bright day across the country, with the settled weather redeveloping through Thursday."