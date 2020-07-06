Tullamore Hospital remains clear of confirmed cases of Covid-19 although there is one patient with a suspected case being treated in the hospital.

The figures are contained in the latest Acute Hospital Operations update from the HSE.

There has not been a patient with a confirmed case of the virus being treated in Tullamore Hospital since Thursday, July 2. There were 23 vacant beds in Tullamore Hospital as of 8pm on Sunday when the figures were released.

Since then there have been a handful of patients with suspected cases in the hospital but there have been no confirmed cases.

Portlaoise and Mullingar Hospitals are also clear of confirmed cases while there is one confirmed case in Portiuncla Hospital in Ballinasloe.

Nationally there are 21 patients being treated for confirmed cases of Covid-19 with five of those in the Mater Hospital in Dublin. Of those 21 patients, ten are in Critical Care with seven on ventilators.