Provider of accommodation for asylum seekers in Tullamore lodging four planning applications with council

The company which provides direct provision services to asylum seekers in Tullamore is is intending to lodge four planning applications with Offaly County Council.

Bridgestock Care Ltd operates the facility in the former Marian Hostel on High Street in Tullamore.

At McGinn House, High Street, the company is seeking to make internal alterations to the protected structure along with the restoration of out buildings for additional residential accommodation to achieve social distancing requirements under Covid-19 protocols

In the application for the Marian Hostel, High Street, the company is applying for retention of internal alterations to meet the Fire Officer's requirements and is also seeking retention permission for two temporary prefabs to achieve social distancing requirements under Covid-19 protocols.

In the application for Florence, High Street, the company is applying for retention of internal alterations to meet the Fire Officer's requirements. It is also seeking permission to convert an existing shed into a utility room to achieve social distancing requirements under Covid-19 protocols.

In the application for 19 High Street, the company is again applying for retention of internal alterations to meet the Fire Officer's requirements. It is also seeking permission for alterations to rear elevation and permission to restore existing outbuildings to additional residential accommodation to achieve social distancing requirements under Covid-19 protocols.