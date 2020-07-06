Covid-19 charity effort delivers half a million pieces of PPE to Irish frontliners

Heroes-Aid, the voluntary not-for-profit organisation, established in the early stage of the Covid-19 pandemic in March, to protect and support frontline health care workers, has delivered over 500,000 total pieces of Personal Protective Equipment to frontline workers during the pandemic.

This includes over 260,000 face masks, over 70,000 visors, over 40,000 gowns and over 19,000 high specification FFP2 face masks, which have been delivered to frontline staff at over 1400 locations across the country. The charity would like to thank all of its donors and contributors from around the country, and is appealing to members of the public for their continued support.

In Offaly, Heroes-Aid would like to thank in particular Artist Vincent Devine who is commissioning a beautiful piece of his art for Heroes-Aid.

In just three months, donations of over €260,000 have been made by members of the public to Heroes-Aid, which has enabled the charity to help and protect frontline workers so they in turn can protect their communities. in addition, the charity received a large donation of gowns and masks with a value of €100,000 from the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC). PPE has been delivered to healthcare staff at hospitals, nursing homes, hospices, GP Practices, community and social care setting, and a number of NGOs around the country.

Heroes-Aid would like to thank in particular: Bravo Charlie Tango Bikers for their assistance in delivering PPE. ChangeX for supporting and investing in them. Web Summit for the donation of 50 tablet devices. iRadio, Beat 102 103, and Cork’s Red FM for holding a nationwide online concert with artists including Gavin James and Keywest (who produced a music video dedicated to frontline workers). Sports News Ireland, which helped Heroes-Aid to create a website and manage social media on a voluntary basis. The charity would also like to thank the many volunteers who assisted in deliveries of PPE.

Heroes-Aid would also like to acknowledge the exceptional effort made by Conor McGregor, who made a huge financial contribution to access PPE supplies for frontline staff in the early stage of the Covid-19 pandemic. Having been contacted by Conor, Heroes-Aid was delighted to facilitate this initiative which was of great importance when it was undertaken

On June 16, Heroes-Aid delivered 250,000 face masks, 10,000 visors, 7,000 gowns and 9,000 high specification FFP2 face masks to frontline workers at over 200 locations across the country in one day. The charity has also delivered 50 tablet devices to 25 healthcare workers and organisations across Ireland, which will assist them in communicating with patients during the pandemic, while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

The goal of Heroes-Aid is to raise funds to provide practical supports, such as essential PPE and other resources to keep Ireland’s healthcare heroes safe as they care for us. The voluntary organisation also intends to provide longer-term psychological, educational and practical support for frontline healthcare workers, their children and families who have been negatively impacted by Covid-19.

Heroes-Aid was established on a voluntary basis by Mary Leahy, Public Health Nurse; and the committee has now grown to include Dr. Maitiú Ó Tuathail (Medical Director); Finian Fallon (Psychological Services); Niall Dennehy (Commercial advice) and Ryan O’Loughlin (Legal Advice).

Heroes-Aid is appealing to members of the public to assist them in supplying Ireland’s frontline healthcare heroes with essential resources to ensure they can work safely during the current pandemic. Members of the public who wish to donate to Heroes-Aid can visit the organisation’s website to find out more.

See more at www.heroes-aid.com