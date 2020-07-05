Ireland weather forecast for the coming week from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week for Ireland from Met Eireann is for it to continue unsettled early in the week but with better weather on the way for the middle of the week.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Monday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for isolated showers to continue in Ulster and near some Atlantic Coasts, but it will be mainly dry elsewhere with sunny spells. Highest temperatures will range from 14 to 16 degrees in the north and west to 17 or 18 degrees in the east and south, in mostly moderate northwest breezes.

Most areas will be dry on Monday night with clear spells at first and just a few light showers near western and northwestern coasts. Cloud will thicken from the Atlantic later in the night with outbreaks of rain pushing into Atlantic coastal counties towards morning. Lows of 9 to 11 degrees, in light westerly breezes.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Tuesday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for it to be generally cloudy outbreaks of rain becoming widespread by the afternoon. However it does look like the rain will become patchier by the evening, with parts of north Ulster becoming dry. Highest temperatures 13 to 17 degrees in mainly light southerly breezes. Becoming mainly dry on Tuesday night with just some patchy light rain in southern areas. Clear spells will develop elsewhere. Lows of 7 to 12 degrees with moderate westerly winds veering northerly and easing.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Wednesday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for a lot of dry weather over Ulster, Connacht and north Leinster with sunny spells. Cloudier further south with outbreaks of rain. Highs of 16 to 18 degrees generally, in light variable breezes. Rain continuing in southern counties overnight but dry elsewhere with clear spells. Lows of 7 to 11 degrees in light breezes.

Met Eireann says there is significant uncertainty in the further outlook at this stage, but the overall pattern appears to maintain a changeable Atlantic regime.