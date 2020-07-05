Car seized for multiple offences in Midlands including four bald tyres
Car seized for multiple offences in Midlands including bald tyres
Gardai in the Midlands seized a care for multiple offences including having four bald tyres.
Gardai from Mullingar stopped the car on Friday and discovered a long list of offences.
The car had no tax, the NCT had expired seven years ago and the car had four bald tyres.
Gardai seized the car and proceedings against the driver will follow.
Gardaí from Mullingar stopped the driver of this car today, Tax & NCT expired 7 yrs. ago, car also had 4 bald tyres.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) July 3, 2020
Car seized & proceedings to follow#SaferRoads pic.twitter.com/Ce8GS6gCMy
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on